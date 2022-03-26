J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,447 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 118.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,276,000 after purchasing an additional 509,290 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 1,199.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,092,000 after purchasing an additional 266,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 22.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,875,000 after purchasing an additional 203,575 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 58.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,231,000 after purchasing an additional 183,428 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 22.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,990,000 after purchasing an additional 141,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $81.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.17 and a 1 year high of $83.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 189.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WPC. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

