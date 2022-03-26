J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 198,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 118,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 95,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 19,911 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $78.72 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.61 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average of $83.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

