Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.250-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.60 billion-$32.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.85 billion.Jabil also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.400-$1.800 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a top pick rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $62.45 on Friday. Jabil has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

In related news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,785 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 2,395.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 83,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 34,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.