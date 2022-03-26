Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

JBL has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

JBL opened at $62.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.40.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $842,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,785. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,313,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,242,000 after purchasing an additional 138,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jabil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,327,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,970,000 after acquiring an additional 76,657 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Jabil by 3.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,724,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,710,000 after acquiring an additional 58,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Jabil by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,927,000 after acquiring an additional 55,690 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

