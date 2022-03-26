Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Shares Down 9.3%

Jade Road Investments Limited (LON:JADE – Get Rating) dropped 9.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.03 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.03 ($0.09). Approximately 5,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 47,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).

The stock has a market cap of £8.10 million and a P/E ratio of 5.86. The company has a current ratio of 73.42, a quick ratio of 54.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.65.

Get Jade Road Investments alerts:

About Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE)

Jade Road Investments Limited invests in various small and medium enterprises in Asia. The company was formerly known as Adamas Finance Asia Limited and changed its name to Jade Road Investments Limited in January 2021. Jade Road Investments Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jade Road Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jade Road Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.