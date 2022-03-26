Jason Phipps Sells 2,863 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $170,806.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ciena stock opened at $60.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,725,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,114,000 after buying an additional 1,409,823 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,222,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,085,000 after buying an additional 706,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,408,000 after buying an additional 523,743 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.53.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

