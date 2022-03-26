Jason Phipps Sells 2,863 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $170,806.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ciena stock opened at $60.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $78.28.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.53.
About Ciena (Get Rating)
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ciena (CIEN)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.