Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.13.

OLLI stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $98.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.81.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.