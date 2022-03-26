Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEFGet Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEFGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.46%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,065,000 after buying an additional 563,500 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,427,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,396,000 after buying an additional 84,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

