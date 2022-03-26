Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY)

Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Banco Comercial Portugues in a research note issued on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.45.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Comercial Portugues from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. AlphaValue cut Banco Comercial Portugues to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of Banco Comercial Portugues stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. Banco Comercial Portugues has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18.

Banco Comercial Portugues Company Profile

Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment.

