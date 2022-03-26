Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $23,221,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 31,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,269,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,471,000 after acquiring an additional 835,671 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 111,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.18%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

