Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on TELA Bio, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TELA Bio in a research report issued on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now expects that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.38). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TELA Bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 84.60% and a negative net margin of 121.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

TELA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:TELA opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.54. TELA Bio has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $16.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TELA. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,000 after buying an additional 72,239 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 242.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 43,237 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 13.8% during the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 27,644 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $56,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 619,460 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,871. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

