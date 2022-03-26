Jetcoin (JET) 1-Day Volume Hits $71,200.00

Jetcoin (JET) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 25th. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $208,719.68 and approximately $71,200.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00035268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00112376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

