JMP Securities Cuts Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Price Target to $15.00

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cue Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cue Biopharma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

CUE opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

Cue Biopharma ( NASDAQ:CUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.04% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cue Biopharma will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 432.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

