JMP Securities Cuts Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Price Target to $15.00

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cue Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cue Biopharma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.
CUE opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 432.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.
Cue Biopharma Company Profile
Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.
