JMP Securities Increases Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target to $22.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.17.
Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $370.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.29.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.
