JoAnne Stephenson Acquires 65,000 Shares of Myer Holdings Limited (ASX:MYR) Stock

Myer Holdings Limited (ASX:MYR – Get Rating) insider JoAnne Stephenson purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.52 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,475.00 ($24,796.30).

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 690.35.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Myer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Myer Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates department stores in Australia. It offers womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, homewares, beauty products, electrical goods, toys, gift products, and general merchandise. The company operates 59 stores under the Myer brand name. It is also involved in online retailing business under the sass & bide, and Marcs and David Lawrence brand names.

