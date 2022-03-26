Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 429,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,187,424 shares.The stock last traded at $6.50 and had previously closed at $5.33.

The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16.

JOBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09.

About Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

