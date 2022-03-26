Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 429,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,187,424 shares.The stock last traded at $6.50 and had previously closed at $5.33.
The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16.
JOBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09.
About Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)
Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.
