JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Leoni (ETR:LEO) a €10.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($10.99) target price on Leoni (ETR:LEO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.19) price objective on shares of Leoni in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

LEO stock opened at €9.01 ($9.90) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.35 million and a PE ratio of -3.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is €9.67 and its 200-day moving average is €11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 691.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Leoni has a 1 year low of €6.84 ($7.52) and a 1 year high of €18.50 ($20.33).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

