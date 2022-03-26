JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Price Target to 170.00

KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 160.00 to 170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of KGHPF stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $54.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average is $36.82.
