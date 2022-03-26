JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Target Price to $64.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.90.

Shares of GIS opened at $67.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.47. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,992 shares of company stock worth $2,057,303 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

