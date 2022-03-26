Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,393 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 10,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $377,332.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $96,996.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,183. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

