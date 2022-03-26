Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,050 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Snap by 38.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,460,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Cowen cut shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $481,484.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $256,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,251,699 shares of company stock valued at $47,574,738.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $35.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

