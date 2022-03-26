Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

TM stock opened at $178.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.35. The stock has a market cap of $249.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.49. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.90 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $68.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.26 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 9.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.49 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.