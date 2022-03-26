Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 5,648 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 218.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,716,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,152 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 617,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,441 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 600,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,099,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth $34,591,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 443,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,057,000 after acquiring an additional 129,984 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $63.97 and a one year high of $86.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.44.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

