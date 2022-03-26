Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,086 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOLO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 28,925 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the second quarter worth about $369,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 15,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000.

YOLO stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $24.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43.

