Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 489 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 8.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $2,391,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 36.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 55,760 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 272,068 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $35.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average of $40.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.57. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

