Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLSR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1,114.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XLSR stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.59.

