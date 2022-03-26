Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 987 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 47,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $42.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.79.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

