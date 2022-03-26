Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,065,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 532.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 694,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,574,000 after acquiring an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,239,000. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 351,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 267,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 457,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,415,000 after buying an additional 228,018 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO opened at $49.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.72. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $51.33.

