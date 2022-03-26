Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $225,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000.

EWJ opened at $62.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.88. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

