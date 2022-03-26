Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wipro by 33.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Wipro by 10.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,007,000 after buying an additional 118,696 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Wipro by 26.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 38,988 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Wipro by 14.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,406,000 after buying an additional 383,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Wipro by 45.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 103,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 31,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WIT opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Wipro’s payout ratio is 3.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WIT shares. CLSA raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

