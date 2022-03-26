Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,500 shares, a growth of 4,650.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 94,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth $2,468,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.