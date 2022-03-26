Kingfisher Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Kingfisher Capital LLC decreased its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,866 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $201,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $899,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXON stock traded down $5.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.69. The stock had a trading volume of 294,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,992. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.05 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Profile (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.