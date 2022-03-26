Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) PT Lowered to GBX 375

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 425 ($5.60) to GBX 375 ($4.94) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $213.33.

KGFHY stock opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

