Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Director Buys $24,975.88 in Stock

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) Director Ann E. Joyce purchased 2,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,975.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ KIRK opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.75. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $34.45.
Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 3.95%.
Separately, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
About Kirkland’s (Get Rating)
Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.
