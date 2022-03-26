Kleros (PNK) Price Tops $0.0892 on Major Exchanges

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for $0.0892 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a market capitalization of $55.55 million and approximately $485,162.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00009808 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008276 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002365 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.49 or 0.00266693 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 622,509,253 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars.

