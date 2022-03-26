Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) PT Lowered to C$7.50

Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Knight Equity decreased their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Knight Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.30 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.81.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of KHTRF stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. Knight Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.