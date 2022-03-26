Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Price Target Cut to C$7.50

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics to a hold rating and set a C$5.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.05.

Shares of GUD opened at C$5.21 on Friday. Knight Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$5.01 and a twelve month high of C$5.74. The company has a market cap of C$636.88 million and a P/E ratio of 20.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.35.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

