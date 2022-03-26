Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.490-$1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

KFY stock opened at $64.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.51. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $59.52 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average is $72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.73%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Korn Ferry by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 334,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after purchasing an additional 253,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Korn Ferry by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,803,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 161,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

