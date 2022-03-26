Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Sells $197,700.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

KTOS opened at $20.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,048.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $30.29.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KTOS. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.