Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Short Interest Update

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KNOS traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 685,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,810. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies (Get Rating)

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc licenses, manufactures, and distributes air movement and purification devices in the United States. The company offers Kronos Air 5G, an air cleaner used in residential and business spaces; Kronos Car Air, an air cleansing technology to sit securely on a car dashboard; and Fit-Air Bundle, a device used in conjunction with a Kronos designed face mask to provide the user with personal air filtration and cleansing within 2.5 cubic feet of personal space.

