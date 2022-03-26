Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Short Interest Update

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
KNOS traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 685,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,810. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.
About Kronos Advanced Technologies (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kronos Advanced Technologies (KNOS)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Advanced Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Advanced Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.