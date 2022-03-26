Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Short Interest Update

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,015,000 shares, an increase of 260.2% from the February 28th total of 1,669,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,683.3 days.

Kuaishou Technology stock remained flat at $$7.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63. Kuaishou Technology has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $39.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on KUASF. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kuaishou Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

