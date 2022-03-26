L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.95

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and traded as high as $8.08. L.S. Starrett shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 8,540 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $57.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of L.S. Starrett in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in L.S. Starrett during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in L.S. Starrett by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in L.S. Starrett in the third quarter valued at about $1,286,000. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw blades, reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

