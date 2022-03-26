Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 21,173 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.02, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $53,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $159,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,380 shares of company stock valued at $20,772,526. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

