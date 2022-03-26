LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been given a €145.00 ($159.34) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LEG. Warburg Research set a €143.80 ($158.02) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays set a €134.00 ($147.25) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($159.34) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €155.00 ($170.33) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €143.19 ($157.35).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of FRA:LEG opened at €104.20 ($114.51) on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($82.60) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($108.24). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €112.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €121.14.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.