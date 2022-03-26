LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legalzoom.com, Inc. provides legal services. The Company focuses on forming business, corporate changes, filings, business compliance, trademark, patent, copyright, taxes, licenses, permits, agreements and additional services. Legalzoom.com Inc. is based in Glendale, United States. “

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.13.

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. LegalZoom.com has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.79.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $142.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 5,712 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $84,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 19,800 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $296,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,673 shares of company stock valued at $927,946 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,732,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth $4,800,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth $876,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth $2,640,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LegalZoom.com (Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LegalZoom.com (LZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.