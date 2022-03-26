Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP John D. Torres Sells 2,013 Shares

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $525,473.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:LII opened at $260.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $243.92 and a one year high of $356.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.50.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 36.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 8.5% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.43.

About Lennox International (Get Rating)

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.