Lethean (LTHN) Trading Down 0.3% This Week

Lethean (LTHN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last week, Lethean has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Lethean has a total market cap of $667,757.26 and $269.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,354.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,121.93 or 0.07038631 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.27 or 0.00277926 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.23 or 0.00812175 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00107151 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00013427 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007628 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $206.98 or 0.00466646 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $206.04 or 0.00464523 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

