LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.00.
A number of research firms recently commented on LGIH. StockNews.com raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BTIG Research downgraded LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th.
Shares of LGIH stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.70. 412,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,996. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $100.42 and a 1 year high of $188.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.01.
In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $3,910,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $462,038.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in LGI Homes by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in LGI Homes by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LGI Homes (Get Rating)
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.