LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on LGIH. StockNews.com raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BTIG Research downgraded LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of LGIH stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.70. 412,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,996. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $100.42 and a 1 year high of $188.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.01.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $3,910,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $462,038.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in LGI Homes by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in LGI Homes by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

