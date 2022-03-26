LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.600-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 billion-$2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion.LHC Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.100 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Benchmark cut their target price on LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.21. The stock had a trading volume of 329,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.71. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $223.63.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 89.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,271,000 after buying an additional 50,117 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,425,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

