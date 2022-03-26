Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.93.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.33. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $37.45.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 69.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 61.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 495.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto (Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.